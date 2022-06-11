West Bengal: Jalpaiguri Engineering College shut down after 7 students test positive for COVID-19 | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College on Saturday was indefinitely closed due to the rising Covid positive patients among second-year students.

Apart from suspending the college, Covid detection camp is also set up inside the campus.

According to college sources, a total of seven students in boys hostel are Covid positive out of which four students are hospitalized.

“RT-PCR and RAT test is done of other students and sanitization is being done in the hostel. On Friday night, the hostel students wanted to know how they would give examinations in such a situation following which the college is indefinitely suspended and wearing of masks is made compulsory inside the campus,” said the college sources.

Meanwhile, following a request from State Health Department to the state secretariat Nabanna to make wearing of mask compulsory after the daily Covid cases are rising in the state specially in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the Nabanna sources confirmed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to introduce some Covid related restrictions soon.

According to the statement issued by the state health department, a total of 139 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.