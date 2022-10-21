West Bengal: IIM Calcutta hosts sixth Arijit Mukherji Memorial Lecture, 32nd ILS

IIM Calcutta |

Kolkata: The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Calcutta organized the sixth edition of The Professor Arijit Mukherjee Memorial Lecture and 32nd Institute’s Lecture Series (ILS) on 20th October. The lecture was delivered by Dr. Nachiket Mor, Visiting Scientist of The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health. He addressed the students on the topic of "Reimagining India's Health Systems".

The event started with an address by Prof. Manish Thakur, Dean (NIER), IIM Calcutta. The first lecture of AMML took place in 2016 and has had in the past notable speakers - Nobel laureate Professor Mohd Yunus, Mr. Madhusudan Gopalan, MD & CEO of P&G India, the then Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India - Mr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Mr. Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President- Corporate Strategy & Business Development - Aditya Birla Group.

Read Also West Bengal: IIM Calcutta concludes internship placements for PGDBA Class of 2023

The lecture was followed by a Q&A session from students. The event came to an end with the vote of thanks by Dean (Academic) Professor Bhaskar Chakrabarti.