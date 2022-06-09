e-Paper Get App

West Bengal HSC Results out tomorrow! Learn how to find on wbresults.nic.in

The WB HS result link, on the other hand, will be active starting at 12 p.m. on the official websites: wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
PTI File Photo

Kolkata: On the 10th of June 2022, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the West Bengal HS result 2022. The WBCHSE Class 12th result will be announced at 11 a.m. during a press conference which will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan, according to the issued notification.

The WB HS result link, on the other hand, will be active starting at 12 p.m. on the official websites:

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

Here, students will be able to access their Class 12 results, 2022 for HS or Uccha Madhyamik exam.

To check the WB Class 12 2022 results:

  • Go to the West Bengal 12th result 2022 website: www.wbresults.nic.in

  • Click on the link of 'Higher Secondary result' and type in the roll number and registration number.

  • After submitting the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check that all details are mentioned correctly and download for future reference.

article-image

