West Bengal HS Result 2022: 88.44% students pass, Cooch Behar's Adhisha Debsharma tops | IStock images

Kolkata: West Bengal Higher Secondary results came out on Friday and a student from Cooch Behar Adhisha Debsharma topped the examination by securing 498 marks out of 500.

Addressing the media, the board president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that 272 students were in top 10.

“An estimated 88.44 per cent of 7,20,862 candidates passed the Higher Secondary examination this year. Pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent while that of girls was 86.19 per cent. Adhisha Devsarma of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High school topped in the overall category. Sayandip Samanta of Jaichak Nateswari Netaji Vidyatan in West Midnapore secured the second rank by scoring 497 marks,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also said that next year the Higher Secondary examination will be held from March 14 to March 27 and will have a full syllabus.

It can be noted that this year the exams were held in home centres for the first time in the council's history.

“Last two years due to a pandemic offline examination didn’t take place. This year for the first time the examination took place in the home centre. Due to this the student could give the examination freely,” further mentioned the board president.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students make us proud.”

Congratulating the council for taking out the results within a short period of time, Mamata said, “Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Council quickly. Next year's schedule is also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to try better in future.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Adhisha who topped the examination said that she wants to work for the street children.

“Whenever I see the street children I get sad while comparing their conditions with me. I want to do something for the street children in future,” said Adhisha.