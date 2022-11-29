e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: DElEd 2022 paper leaks hour before exam; WBBPE orders probe

The exam, which was conducted from 12 PM to 3 PM, leaked around 11 AM and was circulated on social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI
Kolkata: West Bengal Diploma in Elementary Education, WBDEIED 2022 exam paper allegedly leaked an hour before exam on Monday, November 28 after which the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Gautam Pal ordered an investigation, according to reports.

The exam, which was conducted from 12 PM to 3 PM, leaked around 11 AM and was circulated on social media. As per reports, the photocopy of the paper was also sold in Malda and Murshidabad.

For the 2020–2022 academic year, the board administered the DElEd Part 2 exam from November 28–November 30 from noon to 3 p.m. While the first paper focused on the field of educational studies, the second and third papers will, respectively, address modern studies and pedagogy across the curriculum.

"This is not a leak as candidates entered the centres before 11 am. This was betrayal and we will definitely find it out. We will definitely find out. We will form an inquiry committee for internal investigations," WBBPE President Pal told reporters.

The WB DEIED exam has witnessed these issues earlier as well due to which the exams were being conducted in 'away centres' in various schools and colleges, apart from being conducted in home centres as well.

