West Bengal class 12 Result 2023 date announced by Education Minister, check here

WBCHSE West Bengal class 12 Result 2023 | PTI Representative Image

Kolkata: The date for West Bengal Board exam results for class 12 has been announced by the West Bengal Board.

The Education Minister of West Bengal, Bratya Basu, has confirmed that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results for the class 12 (HS) exams 2023 on May 24 at 12 PM.

Students can check their results online by entering their roll number at wbchse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

More than 8.5 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal board class 12 exams. The exams commenced from March 14 to March 27.

To pass the WBCHSE class 12 exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks and 20 per cent marks in practical exams.

According to the media reports the minimum aggregate marks required to pass the WB board exam is 272.

Steps to check WBCHSE class 12 Results 2023

Go to the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Click on the West Bengal Class 12 (HS) result 2023 link on the homepage

Once the result portal opens, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Your West Bengal class 12th result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Download the class 12 result and take a printout.