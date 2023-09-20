West Bengal Board Recommends Two-Part Examinations For Class 12 Finals

Representative Image |

Kolkata: The WBCHSE has recommended the West Bengal government to conduct the class 12 board examinations in two parts from the 2025-26 academic session, its president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Tuesday.

As part of the plan, the examinations will be conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in two parts — in November and March, he said.

The examination for the first semester, to be held in November, will be objective and students will have to answer them on OMR sheets, Bhattacharya said.

“The second examination will be descriptive,” he said.

The final marks will be based on the average of the two examinations, so that a student does not become complacent after scoring high marks in the first examination, he said.

The recommendation was in line with the state’s education policy that suggested splitting the higher secondary examination into two parts.