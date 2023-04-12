 West Bengal Board exams 2023: 12th result to be out by May end or 1st week of June
After the evaluation process is completed, West Bengal High school result 2023 date and time will be announced on the board website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
West Bengal class 12th Result 2023 expected date by May end or June 1st week | IANS- Representational pic

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board exam results for class 12 will be declared in the last week of May or the first week of June.

West Bengal class 12th results will be available at wbresults.nic.in.

As per HT report, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharjee informed that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets is in progress and they are getting marks of students.

Last year, West Bengal Board class 10 results were declared on June 3, 2022 while WB class 12 results were declared on June 10, 2022.

The West Bengal School board will hold a press conference to announce the results after which the result link will be activated.

UP Board class 10, 12 Result 2023 Dates:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release Class 10 and Class 12 Board results on official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in this month.

This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for UPMSP 10, 12th exams.

