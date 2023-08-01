West Bengal: Ammonia Gas Explodes In Chemistry Lab; 9 Students And Teachers Fall Sick

West Bengal: Ammonia Gas Explodes In Chemistry Lab | Representative Pic

West Bengal: Nine students and a teacher of a state-run school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district fell sick on Tuesday after a tank of ammonia gas exploded in its chemistry lab, officials said.

The incident happened at the Taki SL Girls' High School in Hasnabad police station area when the chemistry practical for class 12 was underway, they said.

The students and the teacher were taken to the Taki Hospital as they inhaled the gas. They were discharged after a few hours as their conditions improved, officials said.

A similar incident in Bihar:

Recently, in a serious incident of ammonia gas leak in a dairy in Bihar's Vaishali district, one labour was killed and around 30-35 others were hospitalised and undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

According to officials, the labourers fell ill due to exposure to the poisonous gas resulting due to a leak from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable, said Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Sadar Hospital.