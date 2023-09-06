 West Bengal: A 68-Year-Old Man Put Behind The Bars For Raping Class 5 Student Repeatedly
West Bengal: A 68-Year-Old Man Put Behind The Bars For Raping Class 5 Student Repeatedly

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
West Bengal: A 68-Year-Old Man Put Behind The Bars For Raping Class 5 Student Repeatedly

Siliguri (WB): A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl for around a month in West Bengal's Darjeeling district near the India-Nepal border, police said.

The incidents, which took place in Panishali gram panchayat in Khoribari area, came to light after the class 5 student narrated about those to her mother and she lodged an FIR with Khoribari police station on Monday.

"According to the FIR, the incidents took place when the girl was alone in her house. The accused, a local resident, used to give her Rs 10 every time after raping her. He had threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone," a police officer said.

Based on the police complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under POCSO Act was registered against him.

The girl was sent for medical examination to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding further investigation was underway. 

Read Also
Arunachal Pradesh: A 50-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting And Raping Students
article-image

