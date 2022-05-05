Welham School in Dehradun declared as Micro Containment Zone

Uttarakhand: On finding seven people infected by the COVID_19 virus, the Welham girl's school in Dehradun has been declared a micro containment zone. The school will remain under a complete lockdown under the containment zone from 4 May 2022.

All the roads leading towards the premises of the schools will be blocked via barricades and police for security measures. The District supply officer will ensure that essentials and daily necessities will be provided to all the persons confined on the school campus.

The letter passed by the Office District magistrate has circulated emergency numbers that can be contacted if people within Welham Girls School begin exhibiting the symptoms of the virus. The head medical officer will be ensuring community surveillance under these guidelines. The Municipal Corporation will ensure sanitization and communal awareness in the affected areas.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 regulations, Uttarakhand Epidemic Diseases, 2020 Epidemic Diseases Act, and Disaster Management 2005 Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:43 PM IST