"We are trying our best to declare the Class 10 and 12 results on time," says Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad on Monday addressed the class 10 and 12 students regarding their results.

She stated to media that the results will be out soon, and that the officials are trying their best to release it on time.

Speaking to media, she said, "As we know every year, class 12 results are released in the first week of June. 15 days later, class 10 results are declared, too. This year, we are trying our best to declare the results on time. A meeting for the same will be held in the future. Till then, our team will try our best to declare the results on time."

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:51 PM IST