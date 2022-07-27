WBSSC row: Errant will be punished, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made it clear that she has nothing to do with the arrest of state Commerce and Industries minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in relation with the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.



"Some mistakes are bound to happen while running a big organisation. If anyone makes a mistake and it is legally proved, the errant will be punished," she said at a function held by Titagarh Wagons Limited at Uttarpara in Hooghly district.



Banerjee also slammed the Union government for trying to divert the attention of the people from all the development works conducted by the state government. "They know that they will not be able to counter Trinamool Congress politically and so they are letting loose the central agencies. Even my Transport Minister, Firhad Hakim, was telling me that ED officials are regularly coming to the locality where he stays," the Chief Minister said.