 WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extends Till 12 December; Apply NOW At westbengalssc.com
WBSSC has extended the SLST 2025 online application deadline for Group C and D posts to December 12, 2025. Candidates can also pay the application fee till 11:59 PM on the same day.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
WBSSC Group C 2025 Recruitment | Official Website

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: The deadline for online applications for the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 for Group D and Clerk positions has been formally extended by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC). The deadline for candidates to finish the application procedure is now December 12, 2025, at 5:59 PM. The window for paying the exam fee online is open till 11:59 PM on the same day.

Candidates who haven't finished their registration can still submit their forms thanks to this extension. WBSSC advises candidates to thoroughly read the qualifying requirements and accurately submit all necessary paperwork.

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Last date to submit online application: December 12, 2025 (5:59 PM)

Last date to pay application fee: December 12, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Group C Exam Date: January 18, 2026

Group D Exam Date: January 25, 2026

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacany details

Group C: 2,989

Group D: 5,489

Total Vacancies: 8,478

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility crtieria

Educational qualification varies by post:

Class 10 pass

Class 12 pass

Graduation (as per specific post requirement)

Age limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Rs. 400 – General, OBC, EWS

Rs. 150 – SC, ST, PH

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: To register, visit https://www.westbengalssc.com/otrgrpcd/register/.

Step 2: After selecting the appropriate position category, access the online form.

Step 3: Enter your communication, educational, and personal information accurately.

Step 4: Upload the required files in the specified format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and turn in the form by the due date.

