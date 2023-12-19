WBPSC Releases Final Answer Key for Junior Engineer Exam 2022 | Representative image

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the release of the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022 on December 19. Candidates eligible for the examination can access and download their answer keys from the official website, wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC JE exam 2022 took place on July 30, 2023. While the exact number of vacancies in various services and posts will be disclosed later, it is specified that all appointments will be provisional initially.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the WBPSC answer key:

Step 1. Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the 'What's New' section on the homepage.

Step 3. Locate and click on the notification for the Junior Engineer (Civil) final answer key.

Step 4. The final answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil) will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Verify and download a copy of the answer key.

Step 6. It is advisable to take a printout for future reference.