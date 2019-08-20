WBPSC Mains 2019 answer key released, check it on pscwbonline.gov.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission has declared WBCS Civil Services Mains Answer Key 2019 on the official website. Candidates can download it from pscwbonline.gov.in.

The answer key is available in the form of PDF. The recruitment process was conducted from November 6, 2018, to November 26, 2018. The prelims exams were from January 20, 2019.

Candidate can raise their concern before August 21, 2019. The exams were conducted from July 25, 2019, to July 28, 2019.

WBPSC Mains 2019 answer key: Steps to check

Visit the official website, as mentioned above

Click on the “Answer Key 2019” link

You will be redirected to a PDF page

Check and download the answer key

Take a print copy for further requirements