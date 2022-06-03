WBJEE results to be declared soon! Know more on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Representative Image | Pixabay

West Bengal: Results for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) are expected to be announced in early June according to media reports. The answer keys would be announced along with the response sheets

Once released, the students can go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. to check their WBJEE results. A merit list will also be announced along with the results.

The students need to fill in their roll number and date of birth in order to check their scores. Once WBJEE score card 2022 presents on the screen, the candidates can download it and take a printout for further reference.