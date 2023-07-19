WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates OUT | Representational Pic

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the dates for WBJEE Counselling 2023 today, July 18. Interested candidates can apply for the WBJEE counselling process 2023 through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in, once the registration begins.

According to the schedule, candidate registration, payment of the registration fee and choice filling will be done from July 20 to July 25. The Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled in by candidates will be released on July 27. Candidates will be able to modify and can lock their choices by July 28.

The 1st round of seat allotment results will be declared on August 1 and the 2nd round of seat allotment results will be released on August 8, 2023.

Steps to check WBJEE Counselling 2023 schedule:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link - Timetable WBJEE 2023 Counselling.

A new window will appear on the screen, check WBJEE counselling dates 2023.

Download the PDF and take a printout of the complete schedule.

