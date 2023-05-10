WBJEE answer key 2023 out at wbjeeb.nic.in; last date to raise objection May 13

WBJEE answer key 2023 out | Representational Pic

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WB Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023) answer key today, May 10.

Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2023 examination can check and download the WBJEE answer key through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

To access the WBJEE official answer key 2023, candidates will have to log in with their application number and password.

Eligible candidates can raise challenges against the WBJEE Answer Key 2023 till May 13 (11:59 PM) through the user interface provided.

"A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through online mode. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful," WBJEEB said.

Direct Link to check answer key: WBJEE 2023 Answer Key

Steps to Download WBJEE 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the below given steps to download the WBJEE 2023 Answer Key online through the website.

Go to the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the 'WBJEE 2023 Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth and click on the submit button.

WBJEE 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Download WBJEE 2023 Answer Key PDF and print a copy for future reference.

WBJEE Answer Key 2023: Steps to Raise Objection

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'WBJEE 2023 Model Answer Key Challenge' link.

Log in with your application number and password.

Verify your responses with the WBJEE model answer key.

Select the challenge tab and mark the question ID against which you wish to raise challenges.

Submit your grievances and pay the processing fee of Rs 500 online through Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.