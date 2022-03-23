WBJEE Admit Card 2022 to release at wbjeeb.nic.in, check details here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the WBJEE 2022 admit card on April 25. "Downloadable admit cards will be available tentatively on and from April 25, 2022," according to a WBJEEB release. Students taking WBJEE 2022 can download their hall ticket from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 will now be held on April 30, rather than April 23 as previously scheduled. The entrance exams will be held offline and will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (English) (Physics and Chemistry).

Here's how to download WBJEE admit card:

1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Login using your credentials, includinging WBJEE application numbers and passwords.

3. Click on the link and download the WBJEE admit card 2022.

4. Take a print out for further use.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in West Bengal's government and self-financed institutions and universities. Candidates who pass the WBJEE 2021 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and continue their education.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:21 PM IST