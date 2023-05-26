 WBJEE 2023 final answer key released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Result to be Out today
Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 can download the final answer key through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 on May 25, 2023.

According to the official notification, "In line with section 11.0 of the WBJEE-2023 Information Bulletin, model answer keys of WBJEE-2023 were uploaded for the candidates’ view and challenge, if any."

"The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges as received, are prepared. Scoring and ranking will be done based on the final answer keys," the notification added further.

The WBJEE result 2023 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be announced today, May 26, 2023 at 4 PM.

Steps to download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023:

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the PDF link available for WBJEE 2023 final answer key.

  • Match answers with your responses.

  • Download the PDF and save it for further use.

