WBJEE 2022: Round 1 counseling results out tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On September 7, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the results of the WBJEE round one seat distribution. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, aspirants can view the WBJEE 2022 round one seat allocation results. The shortlisted applicants must confirm their admission by paying the seat acceptance fee.

The shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and then visit the designated institute from September 7 to 12 for document verification.

To download WBJEE counseling results 2022:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select the WBJEE 2022 seat allocation website.

Log in with your roll number and birthdate.

The 2022 WBJEE seat allocation results will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of the seat allocation results after downloading them for your records.

The seat acceptance fee can be paid from September 15 to September 19, and the round 2 seat allocation results will be made public on September 15.

A total of 98.85% of students passed the WBJEE exam this year, according to the WBJEE result 2022 that was previously revealed on June 17.