WBJEE 2022 exam date revised to April 30, official notification soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) will be held on April 30. According to NDTV report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a new schedule for the WBJEE. The exam has been rescheduled for April 30, 2022. More information and an official notice will be available soon on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 exam date was previously set for April 23, 2022. The specific reasons for this date change are unknown.

Candidates are advised that the WBJEE 2022 changed date is based only on this media report, and that an official announcement on the website is still awaited.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:04 PM IST