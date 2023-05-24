WBCHSE HS Results 2023: Subharangshu Sardar tops WB 12th exam with 99.2%

WBCHSE West Bengal class 12 Result 2023 OUT | PTI Representative Image

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today, May 24 has announced the West Bengal class 12th result or WB HS results.

WB HS Result 2023: Boys perform better than girls

In the West Bengal HS Results declared today, boys outshined girls.

This year the overal pass percentage stands at 89.25%.

The pass percentage for boys in WB HS result 2023 is 91.86% and for Girls it stands at 87.26%.

WB HS Result 2023: Toppers list here with Marks

Subharangshu Sardar tops with 99.2% Marks, scoring 496/500 marks.

Sushma Khan and Abu Sama are at second position with 99%, scoring 495/500.

At third place is Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik with 98.8%, scoring 494/500.

Last year, a total of 88.44 per cent candidates (6,36,875 students) cleared the Class 12 exams, out of which 90.19 per cent were boys and 86.58 per cent were female students.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.

WBCHSE WB 12th result 2023: Steps to check results

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Now, go to Higher Secondary results.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and login.

View your marks sheet online.