WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal class 12 results tomorrow at 12 noon

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 | Representational Picture

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 tomorrow on May 24, 2023. The Class 12 result link will be available at wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared at 12 noon and candidates can check their results from 12.30 pm onwards.

West Bengal Class 12 board examination this year was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination in the state.

Candidates can also view the result by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store or from www.results.shiksha.

Steps to check the result for WB HS Result 2023

Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in

Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.