WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th board to be OUT anytime soon at wbresults.nic.in

Representative Image | Unsplash

West Bengal 12th result will be announced anytime now. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 pm.

The press conference of Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik result has started.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is going to declare Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam results 2023 today, May 24, 2023.

The WB Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be declared at 12 noon and candidates can check their marks online 12:30 pm onwards.

The WB Class 12th result link will be available at wbresults.nic.in.

The original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023 from 11 am onwards through distribution camps.

West Bengal Class 12 board examination this year was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.

Candidates can also view the result by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store or from www.results.shiksha.