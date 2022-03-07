WBBSE Madhyamik exam held after two years, approximately 15,000 students appeared

As many as 15,000 students of Siliguri appeared in the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Madhyamik class 10 exam that commenced on Monday. The exam is being held offline after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last yeas, the examinations were held virtually. The officials of the education department said that the number of centres had been increased to 51 from 47 Siliguri following the Covid-19 protocols.

Appearing for the Madhyamik exam, Rakhi Saha on Monday, said, "This is the first exam of our life. We are happy to appear for it and well prepared for it."

She added that the school authorities have taken Covid appropriate measures amid the pandemic for the safety of the students as well as the faculty.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:26 PM IST