 WB teachers' scam: CBI recovers 2nd mobile phone of Saha after 72-hrs; father says 'worthless son'
HomeEducationWB teachers' scam: CBI recovers 2nd mobile phone of Saha after 72-hrs; father says 'worthless son'

WB teachers' scam: CBI recovers 2nd mobile phone of Saha after 72-hrs; father says 'worthless son'

On Friday night during the course of raid and search operations at his residence, Saha suddenly threw both his mobile phones in the pond adjacent to his house. The CBI officials had a tough time in tracking those mobile phones and had to pump out the entire water from the pond to track those mobile phones.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with teacher recruitment scam | IANS

Kolkata: CBI has recovered the second mobile phone of Trinamool Congress' MLA, Jiban Krishna Saha, after 72 hours (approx.) of marathon search. The central investigating agency recovered the mobile phone from the pond adjacent to the MLA's residence.

article-image

Although one of the two mobile phones was recovered earlier, the second mobile was finally recovered at around 1.15 p.m. on Monday. Surprisingly and fortunately for the CBI sleuths, the second mobile was recovered in almost intact condition.

The CBI sleuths believe that these two mobile phones are goldmines of information and probably that is why the arrested MLA tried to dispose of them by throwing them in the pond.

Meanwhile, the arrested MLA's father Bishwanath Saha has told media persons that he is not surprised by the arrest of his son.

"I am not pained over his arrest. He is a worthless son. He had insulted me again and again. He had tortured me and cheated me. Probably, he had got the punishment for that. I do not know how he ultimately became a legislator. I have absolutely no connection with him and I do want to keep any connection in future also," the father said.

Earlier the TMC legislature was arrested in connection with the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam.

After more than 60 hours of examination & raids, TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the CBI in connection with the teacher recruitment scam on early morning of Monday.

(with IANS inputs)

