 WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins
WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Representative image

The registration for UP NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round has started on Thursday, November 2.

According to the notification, the link will be available on the official website starting at 11 a.m. The registration window will be open until November 3, and students who wish to participate in the counselling round must register by this date.

Candidates clearing the NEET UG Exams but unable to secure a seat in previous counselling rounds can register for the special stray vacancy round which is being conducted to fill up the remaining vacant seats after the previous counselling rounds.

How to register?

Visit the official website at dgme.up.gov.in

Click on the special stray vacancy registration link

Enter login credentials

Upload all documents for verification

Submit your application

The results of the counselling process will be declared on November 8 and students will have to report for admission on November 9.

