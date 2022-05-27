e-Paper Get App

WB Madhyamik to announce results soon; here's how to check

The board will make the WB 10th result 2022 available on the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

Friday, May 27, 2022
West Bengal: Results for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik 2022 are speculated to be declared by soon in online mode.The WBBSE Madhyamik might release the 2022 results by end of this month i.e 31st May, according to media reports.

To check their results the students will have to visit the official websites and enter their login credentials. The West Bengal Board conducted the Madhyamik exam after two years, and over 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared in the Class 10 exam.

The evaluation work has been completed and final compilation work is underway suggest the reports. The West Bengal Class 10 exam were held between 7th to 16th March 2022. The Madhyamik exam was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

