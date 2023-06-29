 WB JEXPO, VOLCET 2023 Merit List OUT At webscte.co.in; Direct Link Here
HomeEducationWB JEXPO, VOLCET 2023 Merit List OUT At webscte.co.in; Direct Link Here

WB JEXPO, VOLCET 2023 Merit List OUT At webscte.co.in; Direct Link Here

WB JEXPO and VOLCET results/merit rank can be checked using index number.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
WB JEXPO, VOLCET 2023 Results | Representative image

West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) has released the Merit List of the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEXPO 2023) and the Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOLCET 2023). Candidates who have appeared in these Polytechnic entrance tests can go to webscte.co.in. WB JEXPO and VOLCET results/merit rank can be checked using index number.

Direct Link for WB JEXPO, VOLCET result 2023

WB JEXPO 2023 is conducted for admission to Diploma in Engineering & Technology in different disciplines, Diploma in 3-D Animation & Graphics, Part Time Morning Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical & Civil Engineering, Part Time Diploma in Mining Engineering and Part Time Diploma in Electrical Engineering in Polytechnics of West Bengal.

article-image

VOLCET 2023 was conducted for admission to second year of Diploma in Engineering & Technology in different disciplines through lateral entry and for admission to Diploma in Modern Office Practice & Management offered at Polytechnics of the state.

