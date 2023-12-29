WB Class 10 Board Exam 2024: WBBSE Directs Preservation Of CCTV Footage Until Result Date

Representative image

In a proactive move to safeguard the integrity and fairness of the upcoming West Bengal Madhyamik board exam 2024, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a significant directive. All exam centre supervisors are now mandated to meticulously preserve CCTV footage until the results are officially declared.

Mandatory CCTV Preservation for Exam Integrity

According to the careers360 report, the board underscores the mandatory nature of this directive, emphasizing, "It is mandatory for all Madhyamik exam centres/venues to preserve CCTV footage for each day of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024 until the publication of results. This is essential to maintain the highest standard of security, transparency and fairness throughout the examination."

While the West Bengal Class 10 board exam dates for 2024 are eagerly awaited, the board had previously disclosed that the exams will take place between February 16 and 29.

Guidelines for Centre Supervisors

The guidelines state that centre supervisors must ensure continuous recording by CCTV cameras from 8 am to 5 pm on the day of the board exam. Adequate storage capacity is required to retain the footage until the results are officially declared. The board emphasizes the importance of implementing reliable backup procedures to prevent any data loss due to technical issues. Access to the recorded footage is to be restricted to authorized personnel only, as per the careers360 report.

Custodianship of Recordings

The recorded footage will be in the custody of the head of the institution. This measure is deemed crucial for the effectiveness of monitoring and resolution of any incidents that may arise during the exam period. As students eagerly await the announcement of the West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik date sheet for 2024, it is advised to stay tuned to the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, where the exam date and timings will be made available on the timetable.