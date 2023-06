ANI

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers have staged protests against the Delhi government's 'mismanagement' of coaching institutes and various other issues on Tuesday.

#WATCH | ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) workers protest against Delhi govt over 'mismanagement' of coaching institutes in Delhi and other issues.



Police detained the workers. pic.twitter.com/OOuJQgj42j — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

The workers were later detained by the police.