WATCH: Visitors Appreciate Kendriya Vidayala Stall At Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 was organised a few days back at the Pragati Maiden in New Delhi. The 'Samagam' aligns with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. There is a video doing the rounds on social media posted by the Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan (KVS_HQ) in which the visitors could be seen appreciating teachers for their role in implementing new education policy (NEP).

The stall presented by the KVS was also liked by Parents who had come there to mark their presence on the occasion. One visitor said, "the things that they have displayed here to groom our children is particularly at this age is wonderful." she also appreciated teachers for implenting New Education policy (NEP).

Visitors appreciated the efforts of our Teachers in implementing FLN in #KendriyaVidyalayas at the #KVS Stall in 2nd Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 29th to 30th July 2023.



Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Saturday, 29th August 2023. Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan delivered valedictory address as the chief guest of the event.

The second edition of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 was held from July 29th to July 31st, 2023.

The event was graced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who addressed the valedictory session and said that Shiksha Parivar is committed to implement NEP to make India a knowledge-based superpower.

He urged education fraternity to convert this Mahakumbh of education into an All-India Institution. Highlighting PM-Shri School as the primary laboratory for the implementation of NEP, the Minister also asked the heads of educational institutions to make concerted efforts to strengthen the school ecosystem.

