WATCH | Viral Video From Small Town Educates Children On Good Touch And Bad Touch

Representative Photo | Pexel

A video has gone viral on Twitter where the teacher practically explains the good touch and bad touch to children. Twitter handle named - Roshan Rai posted: "This teacher deserves to get famous This should be replicated in all schools across India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding in large numbers to the post, netizens expressed their support for this video, and mentioned that this type of education is of great importance for young children.

While netizen Chintan Mehta commented "need of an hour," another X user, Shehzad Kamal opined "Good touch bad touch should be taught by parents themselves. Why wait for teachers to do so.. None the less not opposing the post..."

Roshan responded to Shehzad's comment saying, "Because that takes education and there is a chunk of India's population which isn't educated enough to teach it to their kids. it is a wonderful gesture from the teacher."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Teaching young children Good touch and bad touch has played a vital role in containing abuse at home, schools or elsewhere. Many schools in India have started educating children about it. However, children in rural and backward areas of the country are still bereft of this knowledge. With smartphones becoming common even in the remotest part of the country, the message will help those children become aware of this social evil.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)