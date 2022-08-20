Watch video: This Punjab girl sells Golgappe to fund her education

Mohali girl selling Golgappe to support her education, family | Instagram/@therealharryuppal

Mohali: In a video, viral on social media, a young girl from Mohali is seen to be selling Golgappe and Chaat in order to support her education.

This Instagram post has received more than seven million views, 692K likes, and thousands of comments since it was posted.

Many have found inspiration in the girl's tenacity and efforts to support her family and schooling. Her determination and attitude have won the hearts of netizens.

The young woman explains in the video why she decided to start selling on the side of the road. She continues by saying that she was working as well. She had to leave her job, though, as she was running out of time to finish her coursework. Then, in order to sustain herself, she opened a chaat stall.

The video was posted by an Instagram food blogger, who goes by the id @therealharryuppal.

Watch video: