Watch video: My father thought I would not pass class 10 exams, says MS Dhoni

The top Indian cricketer was speaking at the inauguration of SuperKings academy in Hosur, a facility set-up at the MS Dhoni global school.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni | PTI Photo
Chennai: Stating that he was an average student in the school, the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni said that his father thought that he would not pass the class 10th board exams.

The top Indian cricketer was speaking at the inauguration of SuperKings academy in Hosur, a facility set-up at the MS Dhoni global school. The Hosur centre will the first franchise-based Super Kings academy in the country.

During the event, Dhoni was asked to share the experience of his school, to which he replied saying his father thought he would fail the 10th board exams but was very happy when he passed.

Watch Video

"I was very happy. My father thought that I will not pass the 10th board exams. He was like, it's gone, I will have to repeat, but he was very happy that I passed," the former captain of India said.

"I was an average student till I started playing cricket in class seven, so from that point onwards, my attendance slightly started to go down. But other than that, I was a good student. [In the] tenth, I got 66 percent or something; in 12th, I got 56 or 57 percent," Dhoni added.

