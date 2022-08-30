Watch video: MP girls break into a fight outside coaching center

PM

A video of two girls kicking and punching each other fiercely outside a coaching center in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral.

It was reported that the two students were attending classes at 9 a.m. in a coaching center located at the Rasiya Gali in the old vegetable market of Kailaras town.

A scuffle broke out between the two next to a grocery shop. The students continued to kick, punch, and grab each other's hair. The altercation lasted for 8 to 10 minutes. The girls who fought were said to be enraged with one another.

Spectators continued to record a video of the fight, which reached Kailaras SDPO. This investigation has been handed over to SI Preeti Jadaun.