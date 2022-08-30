e-Paper Get App

Watch video: MP girls break into a fight outside coaching center

Spectators continued to record a video of the fight, which reached Kailaras SDPO

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
PM

A video of two girls kicking and punching each other fiercely outside a coaching center in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral.

It was reported that the two students were attending classes at 9 a.m. in a coaching center located at the Rasiya Gali in the old vegetable market of Kailaras town.

A scuffle broke out between the two next to a grocery shop. The students continued to kick, punch, and grab each other's hair. The altercation lasted for 8 to 10 minutes. The girls who fought were said to be enraged with one another.

Spectators continued to record a video of the fight, which reached Kailaras SDPO. This investigation has been handed over to SI Preeti Jadaun.

Read Also
CAT 2022: learn exam date, paper pattern and more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationWatch video: MP girls break into a fight outside coaching center

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde, Deputy Cm Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde, Deputy Cm Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

FDA intensifies drive against unhygienic spaces across Goa

FDA intensifies drive against unhygienic spaces across Goa

FPJ Exclusive: IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey refutes sexual assault allegations, says ‘Narinder...

FPJ Exclusive: IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey refutes sexual assault allegations, says ‘Narinder...

'CBI found nothing, got clean chit': Manish Sisodia after probe agency searched his bank locker in...

'CBI found nothing, got clean chit': Manish Sisodia after probe agency searched his bank locker in...

Anna Hazare scathing attack on Kejriwal over Delhi excise policy: Read full letter here

Anna Hazare scathing attack on Kejriwal over Delhi excise policy: Read full letter here