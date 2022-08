Watch video: MP girls break into a fight outside coaching center

PM

A video of two girls kicking and punching each other fiercely outside a coaching center in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral.

It was reported that the two students were attending classes at 9 a.m. in a coaching center located at the Rasiya Gali in the old vegetable market of Kailaras town.

Let us know! đŸ‘‚

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A scuffle broke out between the two next to a grocery shop. The students continued to kick, punch, and grab each other's hair. The altercation lasted for 8 to 10 minutes. The girls who fought were said to be enraged with one another.

Spectators continued to record a video of the fight, which reached Kailaras SDPO. This investigation has been handed over to SI Preeti Jadaun.