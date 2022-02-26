Watch Video: Indian students walk to Poland border to leave Ukraine, stuck for hours

Lviv: Students from Lviv University were informed by the Indian community of Poland that they would be evacuated from Ukraine.

Students on their own attempted to reach the border of Poland by taking a cab, but were dropped far ahead of the border. Students had to walk and wait in a queue for 10 hours to reach the Poland border. Still many of them are waiting.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:17 PM IST