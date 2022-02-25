Watch Video: Heavy traffic in Kyiv as residents fleeing from the city amid bombings

e-Paper Get App
Education

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Abhishek Nair
Ukrainian citizens and residents head out of Kyiv and to the west hoping to find safety as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues |

With Russian troops closing in on Kyiv and multiple blasts being heard around the city, a video of heavy one-way traffic near a hostel in the city provides a glimpse into the gravity of the tensions.

Many Ukrainians are travelling westward from the capital city of Kyiv to find shelter in other cities as reports of attacks on civilian areas by Russian forces have been reported.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
