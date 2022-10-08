Watch video: Chhattisgarh rewards class 10, 12 toppers with helicopter ride

Students along with state minister and other officials’ pose for a photograph before the helicopter ride. | ANI

Raipur: Months after the chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel announced reward for the students who secure good marks in the board exams, the state government gave a helicopter ride to the toppers of class 12 and class 10 of the state on Saturday.

In a video, viral on social media sites, a red colour helicopter carrying toppers can be seen flying from one spot.

Meanwhile, Premsai Singh Tekam, the state minister, said that the programme is to encourage students as CM announced that students who would top in class 10 & 12 will be provided with a helicopter ride. The promise was promise was fulfilled.

“We felt really good, it was for the first time that we had a helicopter ride. Other students will also be encouraged to perform well in their studies. Our parents were excited too, say students who were taken on a helicopter ride,” the student group told ANI.

Pertinently, chief minister Baghel in May had promised to reward top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 with a helicopter ride.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur.

District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel had promised, adding, the helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children.

The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he had said.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the chief minister announced.

Baghel further stated that during his visit to three Atmanand English Medium Schools in Samri Assembly constituency, he realised that students had a lot of talent, but they needed motivation.

"I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," the CM had said.