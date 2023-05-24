 Watch: US college Professor threatens reporter with machete; varsity fires her
Watch: US college Professor threatens reporter with machete; varsity fires her

The incident occurred as the reporter, Reuven Fenton and the photographer were trying to speak to Shellyne Rodriguez from Hunter College -- part of the City University of New York -- about an incident in which she criticised anti-abortion activists on campus.

Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Reporters and Journalists often face threats, sometimes death threats while being on duty, a similar incident has come to light from one of the world's most cosmopolitan city New York.

The incident, where a college professor of Hunter College held a machete to the reporter’s throat after he knocked on her apartment door.

Watch the Video here

The incident occurred as the reporter, Reuven Fenton and the photographer were trying to speak to Shellyne Rodriguez (Professor) from Hunter College which is part of the City University of New York, about an incident in which she criticised anti-abortion activists on campus, reports the NY Post.

In the reported video, Rodriguez could be seen following them onto the street with the machete.

Shellyne Rodriguez was then sacked by Hunter College just hours after the adjunct professor was caught on camera holding the blade to the veteran reporter’s neck while threatening to “chop” him up outside her Bronx apartment.

Hunter College has confirmed that Rodriguez has been "relieved of her duties".

Colleges' spokesperson, Vince Dimiceli told media that Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action against her.

In the video she could be heard shouting, "Get... away from my door, or I'm going chop you up with this machete." "She held the machete to the reporter's neck" after opening the door.

The reporters said they left immediately but were followed by Rodriguez onto the street. Meanwhile, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed an incident took place, but said it was still under investigation.

