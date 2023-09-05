Watch: Teachers Detained In Gandhinagar After Protest Against Contract-Based Job

Teachers Detained By Police After Protest Over Contractual Job | Twitter @jigneshmevani80

Gandhinagar: In a video going viral on social media allegedly from Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar, several teachers are being detained by the state police. The action by Gujarat Police came after the protest by teachers against their contractual jobs. The video doing the rounds on Internet is shared by local Politician Jignesh Mevani on X, (formerly twitter). He writes, "It is an unfortunate incident that teachers have to protest against their temporary job contract that too on the occasion of teacher's day. Instead of solving their problems, the government is settling the issue with FIRs and police torture."

दुर्भाग्य है की शिक्षक दिन के अवसर पर गुजरात के हजारों शिक्षकों को कॉन्ट्रैक्ट सिस्टम के विरुद्ध आंदोलन करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। इनकी समस्याओं को सुनने के बजाए, सरकार पुलिस को आगे करती हैं और पुलिस इन्हें FIR की धमकी देती हैं।



भाजपा की यह गज़ब की तानाशाही हैं, ना हक दो, ना हक… pic.twitter.com/svihPwUZQ5 — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) September 5, 2023

What is the issue?

As per the media reports, the state government has proposed a controversial scheme in which assistant teachers and physical education teachers to be appointed on a 10-month contract basis under schools of excellence (SoE) project.

A section of the decision makers believe that the proposed scheme will yield dividends for the government, however a majority of them are skeptical, contending that the ambitious SoE project cannot be made successful by appointing teachers on a temporary basis.

According to those protesteting raise the question, "how can state government expect excellence in schools if teachers are appointed on a 10-month contract system?"

The micro-blogging site X is trending with the hashtag #GJ_Want_Gov_Teachers in support of teachers.

Here are some of the reactions by the X users.

@A_Dalsaniya writes, "The treatment to teachers is worse than terrorists. If you can't answer, then resign. Recruit teachers on a permanent basis."

Another user Piyush writes, "It would be better if government open their eyes soon."

