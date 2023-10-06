Watch | Teachers' Day Goes Wrong, Student Slaps 'Physicswallah' Teacher During Live Class

{Screenshot from the @Arhantt_pvt post on 'X')

While India pays tribute to the teachers all across the nation, celebrating Teachers’ Day' on September 5th, the internet has been flooded with a disturbing video leaving netizens in shock.

A video going viral on social media shows an ugly fight breaking out between a student and a teacher during a live class of Physics Wallah.

In the nine-second video clip circulating on social media, a student is seen attacking and raining slaps on the teacher with his slipper during a live class.

The Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah has once again found itself mired in controversy as the teacher in the video is believed to be part of the company.

While the reason behind the student's derogatory act is not yet known, the video has taken the internet by storm.

