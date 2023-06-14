Watch: Teacher Shows Video On Pride Month In US School; Threatens Students After They Protest

Teacher Shows Video On Pride Month In Maths Class | Twitter

A teacher at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California played a Pride Month video during maths class, reacting to this the students moan, "Stop," and "Turn it off." One student shouts, "Why are you showing this to kids?"

After which the teacher scolds the students to be quiet and warns them they will have to watch it in Saturday school if they continue to make noise. "Hey I’ll warn you guys now, if you’re going to be inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you Saturday school for [indiscernible]. So knock it off," the teacher says.

Robby Starbuck, a Cuban-American Producer and Director tweets, "Parents of kids at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California say this video was played to their kids in math class. The kids clearly didn’t want to watch this pride video so the teacher threatened them with Saturday school to get them to watch it."

The tweet thread adds, "Some 10th grade students came forward to tell me that this video was played in ALL classes that day, not just math class. They’re upset about it and want the school to refrain from playing videos like this."

Meanwhile, the White House celebrated Pride Month this weekend. Soon after the celebrations, Mr Biden's administration received a massive backlash over its decision to flay a rainbow-coloured Pride flag at the White House. Many Twitter users said that it violates the US Flag Code.

On Saturday, the US President shared a post about the LGBTQ community, showcasing a set of flags on the White House facing the South Lawn.

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



