Watch: Students' groups clashes in Dehradun with iron rods and knives

Students groups clashes in Dehradun | Twitter @AjitSinghRathi

Dehradun: A video is going viral of a clash between two groups of students, where they can be seen carrying iron rods, hockey sticks and knives and fighting incessantly.

The video shared by journalist, Ajit Singh Rathi on twitter states, "Groups of students clashing in open, fighting fiercely and breaking vehicles. who are these elements spoiling the city's atmosphere."

Watch the video below

(visuals show violence and are disturbing)

देहरादून के क्लेमेंटाउन थाना क्षेत्र में खुलेआम तांडव, छात्रों के गुट भिड़े, जमकर मारपीट, गाड़ियाँ तोड़ डाली, आख़िर कौन थे ये तत्व ? जो शहर की फ़िज़ा को ख़राब कर रहे है, SHO को लाइन हाज़िर करना तो ठीक है, लेकिन पुलिस का डर कैसे पैदा होगा।

Dehradun's Clement town Police apprehended eight students of a prominent university, involved in the incident on late Thursday night.

As per the TOI report, Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP), Daleep Singh Kunwar on Friday said, "police would now hold the management of the educational institutes answerable for such law-and-order situations created by students."

The report further states, SSP Kunwar also suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Clement Town police station and a sub-inspector for not responding to the incident even after receiving calls from the residents about the brawl.