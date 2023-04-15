 Watch: Students' groups clashes in Dehradun with iron rods and knives
The video shared by journalist, Ajit Singh Rathi on twitter states, "Groups of students clashing in open, fighting fiercely and breaking vehicles. who are these elements spoiling the city's atmosphere."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Students groups clashes in Dehradun | Twitter @AjitSinghRathi

Dehradun: A video is going viral of a clash between two groups of students, where they can be seen carrying iron rods, hockey sticks and knives and fighting incessantly.

The video shared by journalist, Ajit Singh Rathi on twitter states, "Groups of students clashing in open, fighting fiercely and breaking vehicles. who are these elements spoiling the city's atmosphere."

Watch the video below

(visuals show violence and are disturbing)

Dehradun's Clement town Police apprehended eight students of a prominent university, involved in the incident on late Thursday night.

As per the TOI report, Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP), Daleep Singh Kunwar on Friday said, "police would now hold the management of the educational institutes answerable for such law-and-order situations created by students."

The report further states, SSP Kunwar also suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Clement Town police station and a sub-inspector for not responding to the incident even after receiving calls from the residents about the brawl.

