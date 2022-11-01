WATCH: SFI threatens Kerala college principal,

A screengrab of SFI members inside the college principal's office. | Twitter

Thrissur: Members of the Students Federation of India on Tuesday stormed into the office of a college principal and issued death threats to him.

The group head by SFI District Secretary, Azam Mubarak, and other protesters barged into the office of the principal-in-charge of Maharaja Technological Institute, located in Thrissur, Kerala.

"We will break your legs if you are taking action against the SFI members," one of the members shouts at the principal, as per the viral video of the incident.

The incident was reported last week, and videos of the same incident are also doing rounds on social media. The group can be heard shouting at the principal and threatening him with bad consequences if he takes any action against the protesting SPI members.

A couple of police personnel can also be seen in the video as they stand and look haplessly when the threats were being given to the teacher.

Earlier, the students, associated with SFI had protested in the college and a few of them were arrested.

Following the arrest, the SFI members barged into the principal's office and threatened him in front of other teachers and police personnel who were also present in the office.

Mubarak threatened the teacher by saying that he and the protesters have seen many people like the teacher and continued that they have respect towards teachers. But if they do anything wrong then their legs would be broken.

The SFI member also told that they are members of the Syndicate and the Senate. He also demanded that the teacher give an apology in writing. If he does not write an apology, then his legs will be broken

Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been registered in this regard as the principal approached the Police Commissioner.