Watch | Schoolgirl Sharing Tiffin With Beggar Takes Internet By Storm

Photo: Instagram/queen_of_valley

In an heartwarming clip of a school girl sharing her tiffin box with beggar has taken internet by storm winning hearts of netizens.

In a world when everyone is preoccupied with themselves, this small girl's act of giving has left people smiling and has become a beacon of light and a reminder that compassion knows no age.

Take a look:

This viral video shows a young girl in her school uniform helping and feeding a blind beggar standing beside a busy road.

She proceeded to take her tiffin box from her bag and offered her sandwich to the beggar. A few moments later, realising that the blind beggar could not unwrap the sandwich on his own, the girl unwrapped it for him. She then feeds the beggar with her own hands. The video also shows that she stood there, making sure the beggar had finished his meal. Later, she also offers a bottle of water to him.

