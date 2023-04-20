WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants | INC

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met and interacted with UPSC civil services aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of UPSC aspirants.

A two- minutes video shared by ANI shows the former Lok Sabha MP having discussion with UPSC aspirants. In the video the former President of INC can be seen having animated interactions with the youngsters.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar



The 2023 Civil Services Preliminary Exam will be held on 28th May pic.twitter.com/MKGlP7w2E6 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The 2023 UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam will be held on 28th May.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has met civil services aspirants and listened to their concerns. During the UPA 2 government in 2014, then Congress vice-president played a key role in allowing two additional attempts to appear in the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with consequential age relaxation to all categories of candidates.

Earlier today Gujarat’s Surat court rejected Gandhi’s application filed for a relief pending his appeal against a lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail in a defamation case pertaining to the “Modi” surname remark.