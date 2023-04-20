 WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 2 minutes video shared shows the former Lok Sabha MP having discussion with UPSC aspirants. In the video the former President of INC can be seen having animated interactions with the youngsters.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants | INC

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met and interacted with UPSC civil services aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of UPSC aspirants.

A two- minutes video shared by ANI shows the former Lok Sabha MP having discussion with UPSC aspirants. In the video the former President of INC can be seen having animated interactions with the youngsters.

Watch the video here

The 2023 UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam will be held on 28th May.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has met civil services aspirants and listened to their concerns. During the UPA 2 government in 2014, then Congress vice-president played a key role in allowing two additional attempts to appear in the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with consequential age relaxation to all categories of candidates.

Earlier today Gujarat’s Surat court rejected Gandhi’s application filed for a relief pending his appeal against a lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail in a defamation case pertaining to the “Modi” surname remark.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Goa: GCET 2023 registration process ends today at goacet.in; click here for direct link

Goa: GCET 2023 registration process ends today at goacet.in; click here for direct link

NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

NTA releases CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in, check here

JNU students protest against water shortage in hostels amid rising temperatures

JNU students protest against water shortage in hostels amid rising temperatures

MAH MBA CET 2023: Over 13,000 students to take retest due to technical glitch

MAH MBA CET 2023: Over 13,000 students to take retest due to technical glitch