WATCH: Proud Father, Assam CM Sarma Shares Daughter’s Coverage Of Yamuna Pollution During Internship

CM's Family | Instagram-Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM's daughter, Sukanya recently completed her internship with a national media house. The news was shared by the CM himself on the social media site, Twitter.

CM Sarma on the micro blogging site writes, "My daughter Sukanya completed a month-long internship at Republic TV. This was her PTC (piece to camera) on pollution in the River Yamuna."

Watch Sukanya's PTC (piece to camera) on the Pollution in River Yamuna.

My daughter Sukanya completed a month-long internship at Republic TV. This was her PTC (piece to camera) on pollution in the River Yamuna. https://t.co/MY1wqqXXkQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 19, 2023

Read Also Assam CM To Take Parents' View On NEP Implementation

The Assam CM's daughter last year passed the class 12th exam scoring 92.75 percent in the ISC 12th results 2022.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma informed the same and expressed his happiness over the performance of her daughter.

''A moment to cherish! My daughter Sukanya scored 92.75% in her ISC 12th exam. You made us proud! Have my blessings in every step of your life,'' Sarma tweeted.

Read Also ISC Results 2023: All India ISC toppers share secret recipes of success